Advanced search

Pedestrian injured after collision with bus in town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:36 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 18 November 2019

A man suffered leg injuries in the collision.

A man suffered leg injuries in the collision.

Archant

A man suffered leg injuries after colliding with a bus in Weston-super-Mare town centre on Saturday.

Police were called out to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus in Alexandra Parade at 12.37pm.

Crews from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) attended and treated the man at the scene.

He was taken to hospital with leg injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Mattsson, Richards win blind pairs event at Brean

Mats Mattsson, Tony Richards and club captain Trevor Pitt with the John Smith Trophy at Brean

Somerset docked points for breaching pitch regulations

Somerset take on Essex under the floodlights at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win free tickets to see Ford v Ferrari Le Mans battle from 1960s at Odeon cinema

The film focuses on the Le Mans race of 1966. Picture: Ford v Ferrari.

Woman dies following motorway collision

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists