Pedestrian injured after collision with bus in town centre

A man suffered leg injuries in the collision. Archant

A man suffered leg injuries after colliding with a bus in Weston-super-Mare town centre on Saturday.

Police were called out to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus in Alexandra Parade at 12.37pm.

Crews from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) attended and treated the man at the scene.

He was taken to hospital with leg injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.