Police appeal after man injured in petrol station collision

Police are looking for three men following a collision at a petrol station in Weston when a man in his 50s was left with leg injuries.

The incident happened at Morrisons forecourt, in Highlands Lane, on September 16 at around 3.25pm.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to the collision which involved a turquoise/blue Vauxhall Corsa.

CCTV investigations have been carried out and officers are keen to speak with three males in connection with their enquiries.

The suspects are described as one white male, in his early 20s with a thin face. A second white male, aged 18-25, of medium build with a small amount of facial hair.

The third man is described as a white male, aged 20-25, of slim build with short, light brown hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the individuals, is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference 5220210954.