Man jailed in connection with drug offences in North Somerset

Published: 4:49 PM March 10, 2021

A man charged with drug possession with intent to supply in North Somerset and Suffolk has been jailed.

In September, 20-year-old Joshua Campos of Thornton Heath, in London, was charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply in connection with offences that took place in Worle in May 2020.

In a separate case, Campos was further charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Suffolk between December 2019 and March 2020, after Suffolk Police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Bury St Edmunds.

He was convicted of all charges yesterday (Tuesday) at Swindon Crown Court and was sentenced to four years in prison.

The activity to arrest and charge Campos formed part of Operation Orochi, an operation led by the Metropolitan Police which focuses on analysing mobile phone data to disrupt the activities of organised criminal gangs.

PC Charlie Gates, investigating officer at Avon and Somerset police, said: “Our investigation stemmed from a proactive vehicle stop in May 2020, which led to a warrant being carried out at a property in Worle, where Campos was located and 104 wraps of class A drugs were recovered.

“This led to a joint investigation with the Met Police and Suffolk Police to uncover the full extent of Campos’ offending.

“Campos paid no regard to the harm and impact he was causing in our communities and his sole motivation was to profit from his illegal activities.

"We hope this sends out a strong message out to people that county lines drug-dealing will not be tolerated.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Clark, who oversees the operation for Suffolk Police added: “This is a great example of how we work closely with other forces to tackle county lines drug crime, and a clear demonstration that we will pursue such individuals who cause harm to our communities.”

If anyone suspects drug dealing is taking place in their area or see anything suspicious or out of place, call police on 101, or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.