Man left unconscious after attack in Weston bar

The attack happend in Yates. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man was left a broken ankle and facial injuries after an assault in a Weston-super-Mare bar.

Police are investigating the assault which left a man unconscious in Yates, in Regent Street, on December 8.

The victim, who was in his 30s, was attacked in the bar at around 1am.

PC Olly Stokes said: "A man has walked up to the victim, who was stood just off the side of the dancefloor, punched him in the face, and then seemingly left.

"The victim fell to the ground, breaking his ankle and injuring his face.

"The bar was very busy and from the CCTV there was clearly a lot of people nearby who should have witnessed the assault."

Avon and Somerset police would like to speak to a man who was spotted in the area at the time.

He is described as white, bald and believed to be aged in his 30s.

The man was wearing a white shirt and was said to have neck tattoos and an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5219286466.