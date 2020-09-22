Advanced search

Man left with head injuries after assault in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:40 22 September 2020

Archant

A man in his 50s was left with a serious head injury after he was knocked to the ground by a man in Weston-super-Mare High Street last night (Monday).

Three men approached the victim outside the Playhouse at about 10.30pm.

One of the men pushed him to the ground causing him to hit his head on the floor which knocked him unconscious.

The victim was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton where he is being treated for a serious head injury.

The offender, who is described as white and wearing a two-tone hoodie with the hood up, walked off in the direction of the Boulevard or Italian Gardens.

Police are appealing for information about the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information which could help officers with their inquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220215041.

