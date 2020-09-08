Advanced search

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:57 08 September 2020

Police appealing for witness

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured following an altercation in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 8pm on August 31 in the Milton Road/Hatfield Road area; where a man in his 50s was left with a serious leg injury which required surgery. Officers arrested a man in his 40s who was at the scene and has since been released on police bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with this enquiry, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220197503.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where you are able share anonymously. You will not be required to give your name, and your call will never be traced.

You can also give information online by logging on to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

