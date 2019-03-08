Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firearms team called to Weston road after 'concern for welfare' reports

PUBLISHED: 18:39 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 15 April 2019

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Firearm police officers were called to a street in Weston after receiving reports of a man making threats in the town.

A cordon was put in place in Ashcombe Road after the call was received by police at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a man making threats in Weston's Ashcombe Road at about 4.30pm yesterday.

“He was refusing to leave a house and a cordon was put in place in the area as a precaution.

“Police officers negotiated with the man who agreed to come out of the premises, who was then taken to hospital.

“Firearms officers were in attendance as a precaution and to provide community reassurance.”

“We are treating the incident as a concern for welfare.”

The police cordon was lifted yesterday evening.

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers have their say on further downgrades to Weston A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers have their say on further downgrades to Weston A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston shock Rocks to take National League survival fight on to Easter weekend

Tom Llewellyn on the ball. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Firearms team called to Weston road after ‘concern for welfare’ reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday). Picture: Google Street View

John-Luke Roberts At Rondo Theatre Bath Review: Absurd nonsense.

John-Luke Roberts Picture: Natasha Pszenicki

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Can you help to improve Jill’s Garden ahead of landmark anniversary?

The Friends of Grove Park is appealing for volunteers. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists