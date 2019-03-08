Firearms team called to Weston road after 'concern for welfare' reports

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers were called to Ashcombe Road yesterday (Sunday).

Firearm police officers were called to a street in Weston after receiving reports of a man making threats in the town.

A cordon was put in place in Ashcombe Road after the call was received by police at around 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday).

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a man making threats in Weston's Ashcombe Road at about 4.30pm yesterday.

“He was refusing to leave a house and a cordon was put in place in the area as a precaution.

“Police officers negotiated with the man who agreed to come out of the premises, who was then taken to hospital.

“Firearms officers were in attendance as a precaution and to provide community reassurance.”

“We are treating the incident as a concern for welfare.”

The police cordon was lifted yesterday evening.