Advanced search

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

PUBLISHED: 07:24 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 06 April 2020

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Copyright 2009

A man from Cleeve is striving to provide front-line NHS staff with vital equipment to protect them from the coronavirus, one face shield at a time.

3D printing enthusiast Jay Yendole, has turned his home into a face shield factory, keeping his printer going day and night, and shipping the masks to key workers in need across the country, for free.

He said: “I got into 3D printing about three years ago, before the pandemic started I used to mainly use my printer for making models and statues I would then paint.

“I saw on a 3D printing Facebook group that people were printing face shields and I wanted to do something to help.

“The government has not done enough and is leaving NHS staff with only paper masks which are not good enough and putting them at risk.”

3D printers create physical objects by spraying thin layers of plastic or other materials to slowly build up components based on a computer model, which are then constructed.

Mr Yendole said he had offered masks to Weston General Hospital, but it was unable to take them due to having to follow procurement rules.

However, after offering his services on an NHS coronavirus group, he has been inundated with requests.

He said: “I can make about 10 a day at the moment with the printer running all the time.

“So far I have supplied 10 masks to Mendip Vale surgeries, and they are waiting on another 10.

“I have also been contacted by staff at a hospital in Southend and at another in Scotland, where I was told it is so bad some staff are using welding masks to protect themselves.”

“The biggest problem I’m facing is sourcing enough materials, and packaging.

“Amazon has the things I need to make the masks, but they’re not essential so there’s a week’s delay on shipping. I’m going to keep making masks for as long as I can, hopefully until they can find a cure, and providing them to whoever needs them for free.”

Front-line staff interested in receiving a face mask can contact Jay via his Facebook page – 3D Jay.

Alternatively, those wanting to support his mask making efforts can do so by donating to his Amazon wishlist at www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/25A2E8S1NX6KV

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Council warns against visiting homes to protect vulnerable

North Somerset Council supports more than 1,500 home care workers in the district.

Picture Past: Seaside scuffles and a lucky escape.

Wednesday, April 1st, but there is no catch in this picture. Weston was enveloped in a brief snowstorm. It was quickly followed by sunny skies. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

PICTURES: Weston’s empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Musician’s coronavirus lockdown jingle airs on radio stations across UK and America

Musician Barry Walsh. Picture: Barry Walsh

Most Read

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Council warns against visiting homes to protect vulnerable

North Somerset Council supports more than 1,500 home care workers in the district.

Picture Past: Seaside scuffles and a lucky escape.

Wednesday, April 1st, but there is no catch in this picture. Weston was enveloped in a brief snowstorm. It was quickly followed by sunny skies. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

PICTURES: Weston’s empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Musician’s coronavirus lockdown jingle airs on radio stations across UK and America

Musician Barry Walsh. Picture: Barry Walsh

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Community hub receives lottery funding boost

A £10,000 grant has been given to the community centre.

Musician’s coronavirus lockdown jingle airs on radio stations across UK and America

Musician Barry Walsh. Picture: Barry Walsh

Urgent appeal for PPE in Avon and Somerset

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

‘Do the right thing’ by using right services, says CCG

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS
Drive 24