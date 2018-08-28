Man rescued from fire in Congresbury

A man was rescued from a fire at a flat in Millennium Mews. Archant

Firefighters forced their way into a flat in Congresbury and rescued a man from the burning building.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in Millennium Mews just after 1am last night (Saturday).

Callers had informed the fire service someone was inside the flat and crews from Yatton, Winscombe and Clevedon forced their way into the building.

The fire had started in the kitchen and filled the entire flat with smoke.

The male occupant was rescued from the property by firefighters.