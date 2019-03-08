Advanced search

Man rescued from mud near Grand Pier in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:14 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 02 July 2019

Rescuers were called out to help someone who became stuck in the mud in Weston.

Rescuers were called out to help a person who was stuck in the mud by Weston-super-Mare'ss Grand Pier last night (Monday).

A volunteer crew from RNLI Weston Lifeboat Station launched a lifeboat just after 9.15pm after reports of a person stuck in the mud close to the shoreline.

The tide was dropping, so two crew members were sent ashore to help the person back to safety.

The crew worked with Weston Coastguard Rescue Team and the seafront rangers to assist the person.

Once the situation had been resolved, the lifeboat returned to the station and was washed down ready for the next call out.

