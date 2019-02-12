Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 19 February 2019

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

A Weston-super-Mare road has been closed after an accident involving two vehicles this afternoon (Tuesday).

The A370 inbound between West Wick roundabout and airport roundabout has been closed after the road was blocked following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Three police cars, a fire engine and ambulances have been spotted on the scene by witnesses and an air ambulance has also been called.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called just before 2pm on Tuesday 19 February to a report of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A370 heading into Weston.

“The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident.”

Traffic is building around junction 21 of the M5 and over Flowerdown Bridge.

***UPDATE 4.10pm***

A man has been taken to hospital by land ambulance following the accident.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 1.58pm about a road traffic incident, reportedly involving a motorbike, on the A370 in Weston.

“We sent various resources to the scene including two ambulance crews.

“A male patient has been transported by land ambulance to hospital.”

