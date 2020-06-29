Advanced search

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

PUBLISHED: 07:52 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:52 29 June 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Archant

A man suffered multiple injuries in an assault in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving three men in the Ridgeway Avenue area at 12.07am.

A man in his 40s had received a number of injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and checking CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio from Avon and Somerset police said: “An investigation into what happened is underway and we’d urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“A cordon remains in place while we carry out enquiries at the scene.

“Additional patrols will be carried out by our neighbourhood teams. As ever, our patrol officers will be happy to answer any concerns the public may have about this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220140603, or report it online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Man arrested for murder after body found in garden

The body of a man was found in the garden of an address in the Edithmead Road area.

'Jealous' murderer gets 17 years

Paul Fleming

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Warning after children photographed in car park

The incident happened in a car park.

Most Read

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

Man arrested for murder after body found in garden

The body of a man was found in the garden of an address in the Edithmead Road area.

'Jealous' murderer gets 17 years

Paul Fleming

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Warning after children photographed in car park

The incident happened in a car park.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault.

McKeever recalls Weston’s historic run to second round of the FA Cup

Mark McKeever was part of Weston's best ever performance in the FA Cup, when they reached the second round only to lose to Northampton Town. Picture: Archant.

Veterans on frontline tackling coronavirus

TESTING TIME: A member of the armed services carries out a swab to detect Covid-19 Picture: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Weston’s Scott on playing at Lords in the 1986 William Younger Cup final

Weston ahead of the William Younger Cup final at Lords against Stourbridge.

Global Pride event to take place this weekend

Weston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON