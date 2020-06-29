Man seriously injured in assault in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault. Archant

A man suffered multiple injuries in an assault in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving three men in the Ridgeway Avenue area at 12.07am.

A man in his 40s had received a number of injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and checking CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio from Avon and Somerset police said: “An investigation into what happened is underway and we’d urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

“A cordon remains in place while we carry out enquiries at the scene.

“Additional patrols will be carried out by our neighbourhood teams. As ever, our patrol officers will be happy to answer any concerns the public may have about this incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220140603, or report it online at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.