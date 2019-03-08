Advanced search

Police seek to locate man after sexual assault in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:46 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 04 October 2019

Meadow Street (stock image - people and businesses are not connected with the police investigation). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A man is being sought by police to aid their investigation into a sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare town centre.

Police today (Friday) released a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to a sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Avon and Somerset ConstabularyPolice today (Friday) released a picture of a man they want to speak to in relation to a sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary believe he was in the area at the time and may be able to help with their enquiries.

The incident happened early on September 22.

A police spokesman said: "We believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into a sexual assault in Weston on the morning of September 22.

"The incident happened between 6.15-6.30am.

"It is possible that an incident may have happened earlier that morning when another woman was approached in the Meadow Street area.

"We're keen to speak to the man pictured, who we believe was in the resort at the time the incidents happened and who may have information to help our enquiries."

The individual, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 5219220464.

