Two men arrested after stabbing

A man was stabbed on the A370 near The Congresbury Arms. Archant

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Congresbury on Sunday afternoon.

A man suffered injuries to his arm after he was stabbed on the A370, near The Congresbury Arms, at around 2.50pm.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A 51-year-old-man has also been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Both men have been released under investigation.

Searches are being carried to identify a weapon and a mobile phone which are linked to the investigation and villagers are being asked to check their gardens.

Officers could be seen yesterday evening (Monday) combing areas around the Strawberry Line, while diving experts also searched the River Yeo.

Police are also appealing for witnesses to the incident and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area at the time of the offence.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: "We'd like to speak to anyone who saw a silver Mercedes 4x4 being driven on the A370 in Congresbury around 2.50pm on Sunday, as well as anyone who saw any part of the assault.

"We'd especially like people to review their dash cam footage if they were driving through Congresbury around the time of this incident.

"Searches are being carried out in the local area to try and locate items linked to this investigation, including a weapon and a mobile phone.

"We're asking local residents to check their gardens and call us if the find any items which may be of interest to us."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5219190140.

People can also report the incident anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.