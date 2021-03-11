Man stabbed in robbery near Weston

Published: 2:39 PM March 11, 2021

The robbery happened in the underpass in Summer Lane, close to Morrison's supermarket. - Credit: Google

A man was stabbed during a robbery in an underpass in Worle.

Police were called to the underpass, in Summer Lane, close to Morrison's supermarket at 10.10pm on Monday.

A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men have been arrested in connected with the incident.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "A man in his 50s was found to have been wounded with a blade. He was taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.



“Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.



“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221050015.”