Man killed after being stuck by car named by corner

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 October 2019

Police asked for witnesses to come forward. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A man who died from his injuries after being hit by a car on the A38 has been named.

Jeffrey Smith, aged 39, of Highbridge sustained fatal injuries after a collision at Brent Knoll on September 17 at around 5am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A38 northbound, near junction 22 of the M5, was closed in both directions following the incident for around five hours until noon the same day.

Senior Somerset coroner, Tony Williams, said: "The inquest presently stands as adjourned, pending further statements and reports becoming available."

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers would like to hear from anyone who saw someone walking in the area in the early hours on September 17.

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the police at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 quoting reference 5219214529.

