Man suffers facial injuries and broken ankle after assault in Weston
PUBLISHED: 14:15 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 18 March 2020
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
A man in his 50s had his teeth knocked out and broke his ankle after an assault in Weston-super-Mare.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Burlington Street on January 26 between 9.45-10pm.
The man required surgery for his injuries at Weston General Hospital.
PC Jessica Cornish said: “CCTV footage shows two people have had an altercation with the victim during which he had been hit in the face.
“He had teeth knocked out and he broke his ankle and required surgery.
“We hope somebody will be able to recognise the two men, pictured on CCTV, and help us identify them so we can speak to them in connection with the incident.”
Avon and Somerset Constabulary is keen to speak to the two men captured on CCTV, who are described as white and aged between 18-24.
Police say one of the men had short hair and is of a slim build and was wearing a grey tracksuit top and dark trousers at the time of the incident.
The other had short dark hair and was wearing a black tracksuit.
The men came from the direction of Oxford Street and then left heading towards Alfred Street after the assault.
People who witnessed what happened, or recognise the individuals, are asked to report the crime on Avon and Somerset’s website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report or call 101 and give reference number 5220020601.