Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A man was sent to hospital after suffering injuries to his face and head after an assault in Weston town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the incident in Oxford Street yesterday (Sunday) shortly before 2am.

The man, in his 30s, suffered injuries to his head and face.

He was left in the care of paramedics and taken to hospital.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He has been released under investigation.

People with information about the incident are being asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5220026243.