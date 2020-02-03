Advanced search

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:21 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 03 February 2020

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

A man was sent to hospital after suffering injuries to his face and head after an assault in Weston town centre.

Police were called to the incident in Oxford Street yesterday (Sunday) shortly before 2am.

The man, in his 30s, suffered injuries to his head and face.

He was left in the care of paramedics and taken to hospital.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He has been released under investigation.

People with information about the incident are being asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5220026243.

