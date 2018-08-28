Advanced search

Man suffers fractured cheek bone in New Year’s Day assault in Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:22 22 January 2019

A man was punched to the floor and kicked in the face in an assault on New Year's Day.

A 39-year-old man suffered a fractured cheek bone after he was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare on New Year’s Day.

The victim was punched to the floor by a man who then kicked him in the face.

The man required surgery after the assault and police have released an image of his injuries to appeal for people to come forward.

The incident happened between 12.15am and 1am on New Year’s Day.

Officers from Avon and Somerset police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the victim on New Year’s Eve.

He was wearing black trousers or jeans with a black waist-length coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5219000881.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 via their anonymous online form.

A man was punched to the floor and kicked in the face in an assault on New Year's Day.

