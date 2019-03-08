Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

PUBLISHED: 15:17 23 May 2019

Byron Road in Weston.

Byron Road in Weston.

Google Images

A man suffered head injuries and was sent to hospital after an incident in Weston yesterday (Wednesday).

Avon and Somerset Constabulary were called to a public order incident in Byron Road, on the Bournville estate, at around 9.50pm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman said: "We were called to Byron Road at around 9.50pm to reports of a public order incident.

"A man was found with head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The injuries are not believed to be serious.

"An investigation is underway and forensic examiners are searching the scene."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Survivor slams lack of support for rape and sexual abuse victims

There is a huge demand for support services leading to long waiting lists.

New performing arts academy in Weston

Principal Lydia MacRitchie with Mayor and Mayoress Mark and Estelle Canniford . Picture: Jeremy Long

Travellers pitch-up at children’s play area in Weston

Travellers have settled at Maltlands Play Area.Picture: Karen Richards

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists