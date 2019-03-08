Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston. Google Images

A man suffered head injuries and was sent to hospital after an incident in Weston yesterday (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary were called to a public order incident in Byron Road, on the Bournville estate, at around 9.50pm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman said: "We were called to Byron Road at around 9.50pm to reports of a public order incident.

"A man was found with head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The injuries are not believed to be serious.

"An investigation is underway and forensic examiners are searching the scene."