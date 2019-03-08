Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street
PUBLISHED: 15:17 23 May 2019
Google Images
A man suffered head injuries and was sent to hospital after an incident in Weston yesterday (Wednesday).
Avon and Somerset Constabulary were called to a public order incident in Byron Road, on the Bournville estate, at around 9.50pm.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesman said: "We were called to Byron Road at around 9.50pm to reports of a public order incident.
"A man was found with head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"The injuries are not believed to be serious.
"An investigation is underway and forensic examiners are searching the scene."