Man in hospital after flipping car in Weston

The car was left on its roof. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service Archant

A man was taken to hospital last night (Thursday) after flipping his car and becoming trapped inside in Weston-super-Mare.

The driver collided with a parked car in Arundell Road at around 10pm, causing the vehicle to flip over and trapping him inside.

Three Avon Fire and Rescue Service crews were mobilised to the scene, and freed the man from the car with a seatbelt knife before handing control to ambulance crews.

An ambulance, operations officer and rapid response vehicle also attended the crash, and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A fire service spokesman said: “Three crews from Weston were called to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle and a parked car.

“On arrival, firefighters found the vehicle on its roof.

“Crews rescued one person from the vehicle using a seatbelt knife before handing them into the care of our ambulance colleagues.”

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesman added: “We were called at 10.03pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

“We attended with an ambulance, an operations officer and a rapid response vehicle. One male patient was taken to hospital for further treatment.”