Gallery: Series of superb snaps capture sun setting over Weston sands

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 April 2020

Richard Dunne took pictures of the sun setting over WEston sands while out on a walk with his wife. Pictures: Richard Dunne.

A Weston man has captured a series of beautiful shots of the sun setting over the sands during his daily walks across the seafront.

Richard Dunne, of Milton Road, was walking with his wife Sarah, when he decided to snap the series of unique shots.

Mr Dunne said: “During these difficult times of uncertainty and restrictions, my wife Sarah and I have been taking our local, daily exercise walk along the seafront from our home in Milton Road.

“We have really enjoyed the fresh air, quietness and Spring sunshine. I hope these sunset images will help to lift spirits.

“The beauty of our local coastline is especially impressive when captured in the evening light after a warm day and every sunset is unique. We are all very lucky to have these natural beauty spots in close proximity.”

To submit photos from your daily, local walks, email newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

