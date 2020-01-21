Man threatened at knifepoint for motocross bike in Weston

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.

Two men threatened the victim with the blade and he was punched before thieves stole his motocross bike in town.

He was then sent to hospital for treatment after the attack.

The men approached the victim on a cycle path, which runs alongside Marchfields Way on January 7 at around 8.40pm.

They rode off in the direction of St Ives Road and the Husqvarna bike was later found just more than a mile away in Westbury Crescent.

The first man was described as white, approximately 6ft and of a thin build.

He had his hood up and had facial stubble at the time of the incident.

The second man wore a beanie hat, and was said to be black, of medium build and about 5ft 8ins.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from people who were in the area between 8.25-8.40pm on January 7.

The constabulary is keen to hear from anybody with dash cam or video footage which may have captured the offence, or the bike being ridden away by the offenders who were not wearing helmets at the time.