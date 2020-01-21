Advanced search

Man threatened at knifepoint for motocross bike in Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:33 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 21 January 2020

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.

Two men threatened the victim with the blade and he was punched before thieves stole his motocross bike in town.

He was then sent to hospital for treatment after the attack.

The men approached the victim on a cycle path, which runs alongside Marchfields Way on January 7 at around 8.40pm.

They rode off in the direction of St Ives Road and the Husqvarna bike was later found just more than a mile away in Westbury Crescent.

The first man was described as white, approximately 6ft and of a thin build.

He had his hood up and had facial stubble at the time of the incident.

The second man wore a beanie hat, and was said to be black, of medium build and about 5ft 8ins.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from people who were in the area between 8.25-8.40pm on January 7.

The constabulary is keen to hear from anybody with dash cam or video footage which may have captured the offence, or the bike being ridden away by the offenders who were not wearing helmets at the time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Readers discuss alternative uses for Dolphin Square as a result of housing delay

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Readers discuss alternative uses for Dolphin Square as a result of housing delay

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Domestic, mental health and missing persons incidents among top to tackle for police

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers Aaron Morgan and Mark Golding.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Man threatened at knifepoint for motocross bike in Weston

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

RAFA appeals for lift funds to secure future in Weston

John Denman, Charlie Hewson, Iain Norris, PR Officer Kimerly Palk-Meikie and George Yeomans.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Historic Weston stationery store becomes listed building

The building has been listed grade II this month
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists