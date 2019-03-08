Man threatened with knife in street robbery

A man was threatened with a knife in Birnbeck Road. Archant

A man was threatened with a knife during a street robbery in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened on Birnbeck Road on March 13 at around 8.20pm.

A man who was selling his phone handed it over to the buyer but was then approached by two other men.

One was brandishing a knife and they demanded more property from him.

The victim ran away and was unhurt.

There were lots of people in the area at the time of the robbery and police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone who was in the Birnbeck Road area at around 8.20pm last Wednesday, or has information about the incident, is asked to call Avon and Somerset Constabulary on 101 and quote reference number 5219054963.