Man to be questioned by police after woman suffers verbal abuse in Weston
PUBLISHED: 13:59 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 19 December 2019
Archant
A man is due to be voluntarily interviewed by police after a woman was verbally abused in Weston-super-Mare.
Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident in Alexandra Parade on November 28 at around 4pm.
A 35-year-old woman had intervened after seeing a man being verbally abusive to a teenage boy in Weston on the day.
She called Avon and Somerset Constabulary after the man 'turned on her'.
She was with her baby at the time.
A man has responded to the appeal issued by the force on December 8 and come forward to be interviewed.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary is grateful to people who shared the appeal or got in touch with information.