Man to be questioned by police after woman suffers verbal abuse in Weston

A man is due to be voluntarily interviewed by police after a woman was verbally abused in Weston-super-Mare.

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident in Alexandra Parade on November 28 at around 4pm.

A 35-year-old woman had intervened after seeing a man being verbally abusive to a teenage boy in Weston on the day.

She called Avon and Somerset Constabulary after the man 'turned on her'.

She was with her baby at the time.

A man has responded to the appeal issued by the force on December 8 and come forward to be interviewed.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is grateful to people who shared the appeal or got in touch with information.