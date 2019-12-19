Advanced search

Man to be questioned by police after woman suffers verbal abuse in Weston

PUBLISHED: 13:59 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 19 December 2019

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident last month. Picture: Mark Atherton

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident last month. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A man is due to be voluntarily interviewed by police after a woman was verbally abused in Weston-super-Mare.

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident in Alexandra Parade on November 28 at around 4pm.

A 35-year-old woman had intervened after seeing a man being verbally abusive to a teenage boy in Weston on the day.

She called Avon and Somerset Constabulary after the man 'turned on her'.

She was with her baby at the time.

A man has responded to the appeal issued by the force on December 8 and come forward to be interviewed.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is grateful to people who shared the appeal or got in touch with information.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

First West of England bus service changes affect routes from January

First West of England services will change next month.Picture: Jon Rowley

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train

The incident occured at Highbridge Railway Station. Picture: Google

Preschool closure leaves parents ‘devastated’

Practitioners Karen Compitus, Tina Hale and Anne ONeill at The Ark Preschool.Picture: The Ark Preschool

Two weather warnings set for Weston

People walk through the heavy rain.

Weston café available for lease

Clarence Park café. Picture: Sally Griffiths

First West of England bus service changes affect routes from January

First West of England services will change next month.Picture: Jon Rowley

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston team news December 21

Weston Rugby Club play in the South West Premier

Marcus Nel looks at Weston’s last game before Christmas vs Brixham

Weston after the last time the two sides met which finished in a 38-29 home victory over Brixham

Wolrebury finish Christmas period with a range of events.

Simon Cowgill and Trevor Issac with their prizes from the Christmas Bottles and Hampers competitions

Wedmore Golf Club celebrate Christmas with the arrival of Santa

Father Christmas with competitors in the Christmas Bowmaker at Wedmroe Golf Club

Man to be questioned by police after woman suffers verbal abuse in Weston

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incident last month. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists