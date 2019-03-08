Advanced search

Man sought after failed safe theft from shop

PUBLISHED: 15:22 04 October 2019

The British Heart Foundation store in Marchfields Way. Picture: Google

A man is wanted by police in connection to a break-in at a large charity shop in Weston-super-Mare.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the burglary of the British Heart Foundation shop in Weston-super-Mare: Picture: Avon and Somerset ConstabularyPolice want to speak to this man in connection with the burglary of the British Heart Foundation shop in Weston-super-Mare: Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary today (Friday) issued a photograph of a man they wish to speak to following a burglary at the British Heart Foundation store.

The shop, in Marchfields Way, was targeted between August 17 and 18.

A police spokesman said: "The unknown offender forced entry into the shop via the rear door.

"Once inside they entered the main office and tried to gain access to the safe but failed."

Anyone with information about the man pictured, or the crime, is asked to call police on 101 and quote reference number 5219189971, or, alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

