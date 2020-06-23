Man wanted in connection with burglary

A man is wanted in connection with a burglary in Kewstoke.

Police want to identify a man in connection with an ongoing burglary investigation.

An address and a car in Crookes Lane were broken into at some point before 5am on May 17.

A wallet, containing cash and cards, was among the items taken from the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place and identified a white male we wish to speak to in connection with our ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference 5220106730.

“Advice for preventing your property being targeted by thieves is available on our website.”