Family pay tribute to ‘man in a million’ killed in crash

Simon Ramsden named as man killed in Wedmore car crash. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

The family of a devoted father-of-one who died in a car accident have released a touching tribute to the ‘kind’ and ‘caring’ man.

Simon Ramsden, aged 43 of Wedmore, died on April 7 after his car veered off the road and into a ditch just ‘a few hundred yards from home’.

The vehicle was found on the B3151 road, near Fir Tree Farm, by police in the early hours of the morning.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Simon’s family said his love of cars, especially Jaguars, meant he died doing something he loved - driving his ‘beloved’ XF Portfolio.

They added: “Simon was the kindest, caring and most helpful man we knew who would give you his last shilling.

“He doted on his lovely eight-year-old daughter, Daisy.

“He was a man in a million who touched the hearts of everybody he met.”

“Simon had many talents which he excelled at and he was a good pool player, as his colleagues in the Black Widows team will attest to.”

“He will be sadly missed but remembered by everyone as a lovely guy.”

His family affectionately nicknamed him ‘the big fella’ and they praised his self-taught and ‘astonishing’ ability with computers – which he put to good use at The Laptop Shop in Burnham-on-Sea, where he had worked for the past year.

The statement continued: “Myself Jeffery Ramsden (Simon’s father), my wife Gillian and daughter Nicola would like to thank everybody who sent us their condolences.

“Nicola and my son-in-law Richard Tancock have been a tremendous help.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the fire brigade, ambulance service and especially Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

“This goes to the force’s family liaison officer Louise in particular for her compassion and help at this very trying time.”

The police released a witness appeal on Monday to find a silver car, thought to have stopped at the scene before the collision was reported on Sunday at around 6.45am.

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch by visiting www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 5219075225.