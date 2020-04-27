Oldest Irish person living in UK celebrates 110th birthday at Somerset care home
PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 April 2020
Priory Court Care and Nursing Home
The oldest Irish person living in the UK has celebrated her 110th birthday at Priory Court Care and Nursing Home.
Staff and residents at Priory Court, in Burnham, hosted a tea party to mark Margaret Reed’s milestone birthday, who was born on April 20, 1910 in Ireland.
Home Manager, Angela Madden, said: “Margaret has lived with us at Priory Court for five years and is very much part of the family here.
“She is a remarkable lady, very independent and active – 110 years old is a truly extraordinary milestone age to reach and we wish her a very happy birthday.”
The coronavirus lockdown did not stop Margaret sharing her birthday with her family, who spoke to her via video and phone calls throughout the day.
Margaret said ‘not drinking alcohol, plenty of fresh air, keeping busy and my religious beliefs’ is the secret behind her living to such a great age.
