Marie Curie remembrance book visits Burnham-on-Sea

PUBLISHED: 11:39 30 March 2019

The Marie Curie rmeemberance Book visited Burnham-on-Sea's The Old Railway Box Picture: Marie Curie

Marie Curie

A book of remembrance was brought to Burnham on Saturday, as part of a national charities annual fundraising drive.

The Marie Curie ‘book of remembrance’ was on display at the Old Railway Signal Box in Old Station Approach as part of the terminal-illness charity’s annual Great Daffodil appeal.

The book was on display to allow people to share memories of their loved ones.

Riona Houghton, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Somerset, said: “We welcomed anyone to come down and get one of our Marie Curie daffodil badges and share a memory of a loved one or draw a picture in the book.

“There was a chance to dress up as a daffodil and have photos taken to spread the message about our work.

“Our message is that every daffodil tells a story.”

Marie Curie provides palliative, end-of-life care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families. Last year, it cared for more than 40,000 people across the UK.

