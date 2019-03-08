Charity thanks its volunteers with tea and cakes in Congresbury

The thank you event was held at the Cadbury Garden Centre Archant

Marie Curie volunteers were welcomed to a Congresbury venue for tea and cakes.

The event, at the Cadbury Garden Centre, in Smallway, was to thank the supporters who live across North Somerset.

Marie Curie supports people living with terminal illness and their families.

Helen Isbell, community fundraiser for North Somerset said: "It's fair to say that Marie Curie wouldn't be able to provide such outstanding care and support to people living with a terminal illness without the support of their fundraisers and volunteers.

"We are extremely grateful to have such dedicated volunteers in North Somerset who do so much to support us.

"We wanted to set time aside to show them just how much we appreciate their support.

"It was a lovely morning with volunteers enjoying tea and cake.

"Saying thank you in this way is the least we can do."