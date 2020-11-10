Funding grant for cricket club

Published: 5:08 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020

A cricket club has received money to upgrade its facilities.

Through the National Grid’s community grants scheme, Mark Cricket Club has been awarded £20,000, which it will use to start developing the club’s new ground and pavilion.

Chairman Tim Moxey said: “We’re delighted that National Grid has recognised the club’s contribution to the local community in this way.

“We’ll now be able to press on with our plans to broaden the range of cricketing opportunities available to the local community and the surrounding villages.”

James Goode, Hinkley Connection Project Director added: “We want to ensure our project leaves a legacy for local people and we are delighted to be able to support local projects like these.”

Projects can be awarded up to £20,000. Log on to hinkleyconnection.co.uk/community-grant-fund for details and an application form.