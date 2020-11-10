Funding grant for cricket club
- Credit: Archant
A cricket club has received money to upgrade its facilities.
Through the National Grid’s community grants scheme, Mark Cricket Club has been awarded £20,000, which it will use to start developing the club’s new ground and pavilion.
Chairman Tim Moxey said: “We’re delighted that National Grid has recognised the club’s contribution to the local community in this way.
“We’ll now be able to press on with our plans to broaden the range of cricketing opportunities available to the local community and the surrounding villages.”
James Goode, Hinkley Connection Project Director added: “We want to ensure our project leaves a legacy for local people and we are delighted to be able to support local projects like these.”
You may also want to watch:
Projects can be awarded up to £20,000. Log on to hinkleyconnection.co.uk/community-grant-fund for details and an application form.
Most Read
- 1 Shop Local: ‘We’re not just a shop. We’re part of the community’
- 2 Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on
- 3 Council welcomes grant to provide free school meals during holidays
- 4 Much-loved photographer thanks community as he leaves job after 35 years
- 5 The family steps in so Reg can still honour veterans with wreath
- 6 Resurfacing work on the A368 in Banwell and Sandford
- 7 If you can’t get out, takeaway van can deliver essentials, plus a few treats
- 8 Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic
- 9 Funding grant for cricket club
- 10 Avon and Somerset emergency services to collaborate during winter