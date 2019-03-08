Advanced search

PICTURES: Hundreds flock to 'successful' village harvest home luncheon

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 August 2019

Dawn and Millie Talbot with Sarah Tomlinson at Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Families had their fill of delicious meats and sumptuous salads at Mark Harvest Home's impressive luncheon on Saturday.

Harvest Home chairman Jeff Fear with servers Jendy Weekes Angela Tatton, Pat Morga and Jan Horn at Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTONHarvest Home chairman Jeff Fear with servers Jendy Weekes Angela Tatton, Pat Morga and Jan Horn at Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event boasted produce from the West Country, and the harvest home has been running in the village for more than 100 years.

Heavy rain and strong wind threatened to cancel the event, but organisers pushed on and saw a healthy turn-out for the sit-down meal.

A spokesman for the luncheon said: "What a wonderful and successful Mark Harvest Home.

"Thank you to everyone who attended or helped at the event, roll on next year - which will be even bigger and better."

Maggie Tustien, Sally Flack, Mandy Matthews and Bev Hemmens with cheese and biscuits at the ready. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMaggie Tustien, Sally Flack, Mandy Matthews and Bev Hemmens with cheese and biscuits at the ready. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This year's guest speaker was Dr Steven Chinn, who specialises in dementia and helped to form Mark College before selling it 12 years ago.

A thanksgiving service was held by The Rev Phillip Arden at the village church and an evening dance rounded-off the harvest home celebrations.

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Harvest Home Luncheon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

