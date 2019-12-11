Help4Hounds dog show raises money for Brain Tumour Research

Help4Hounds volunteers and dogs at a fundraising event in Mark.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Visitors to a family dog show got their pooches pampered at an event.

People shaved off their hair for charity, as well as having their legs waxed at the Companion Dog Show at Mark Village Hall in Vole Road.

Dog breeds from Shih Tzus, British bulldogs and Siberian huskies competed for prizes at the event, which was held by Help4Hounds rescue.

The organisation works to find forever homes for dogs in the UK.

The dog show raised money for Brain Tumour Research, a medical charity which raises awareness and funds into finding a cure for the disease.

Among the winners of the show was Woody the dog, who took second place at the event.

Weston Super Sweets, a Highbridge-based confectionary shop, sold treats on the day and business Liv's Short Back And Sides was offering haircuts for dogs on the day.