Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with assault

person

Paul Jones

Published: 4:39 PM February 18, 2022
Matthew Sheppard North Somerset ASP

Matthew Sheppard - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

A man wanted in connection with an assault on an emergency worker could be in Weston, say police.

Officers are trying to trace Matthew Sheppard, who hails from North Somerset and has links to the town.

"The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault of an emergency worker," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson. 

"He is known to have links with Weston-super-Mare."

The 34-year-old is described as male, white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build and has short brown hair and brown eyes. 

He also has names, including ‘Sheps’, tattooed on his left hand and right arm.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him, but to call 999 quoting reference 5222038208, or 101 with any other information.

Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

