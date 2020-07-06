Homeless support centre receives coronavirus grant to reopen

Somewhere To Go Project Lead Barry Edwards, left, with bags of essential supplies for the homeless. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

The Maximus Foundation made the sizeable donation to the charity.

The Somewhere to Go day centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Somewhere to Go day centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Homeless support centre, Somewhere to Go has reopened after receiving a Covid-19 grant.

The Weston charity was forced to close its doors due to the social distancing guidelines enforced throughout lockdown.

Maximus Foundation UK provided the grant, worth £2,500, which enables Somewhere to Go to resume providing shelter and hot meals to the area’s most vulnerable residents.

In total, Maximus Foundation provided charities across the UK with £50,000 in grants.

The foundation’s chair, Di Briggs said: “It’s currently a very challenging time for smaller charities across the UK. So we’re delighted to be able to help Somewhere To Go continue its invaluable work through this difficult period”.

Somewhere to Go’s secretary, Barry Edwards said: “The donation has enabled us to refurbish our facilities, making them safe for guests during the pandemic. It has also made permanent improvements possible for those experiencing homelessness and needing a pathway out of their situation.”

For more information on the charity’s work, visit www.somewheretogo.org