Lockdown easing: Clip 'N Climb 'counting down the days' to reopening

Published: 6:00 PM May 10, 2021

Staff at Weston's Clip n Climb have been 'counting down the days' until its reopening. - Credit: Clip n Climb

The manager of Weston's only indoor climbing centre has said staff are 'counting down the days' until its reopening, in line with phase three of the UK's lockdown roadmap.

Manager, Del Warner confirmed Clip 'N Climb would be able to welcome back guests in parties up to six or consisting of two households, according to the latest social distancing measures.

Mr Warner also revealed that the business has hired 10 employees in preparation for their reopening.

He said: "We will be opening our doors on May 22 and operating on Friday through to Sunday after that - with the exception of half-terms when we will be open all week.

"We have installed more safety measures and our briefing area is larger - it is more regimented to ensure our guests' safety.

"We recruited 10 staff members and we want to help people get back to work and give back. We mostly offer part-time or seasonal work so it could be helpful for students or younger people."

The indoor climbing centre has hired around 10 staff members ahead of the reopening. - Credit: Clip n Climb

Step three of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap allows for indoor entertainment venues to reopen alongside the accommodation sector and indoor performance and sporting venues with up to 1,000 spectators.

Because of this, Clip 'N Climb has had to wait for months before welcoming back residents.

Mr Warner told the Mercury: "Sometimes people see the Clip 'N Climb logo and assume we are a big brand so we must be doing fine, but it is not like that.

"As a franchise, we are like every other independent business in Weston who will need support coming out of lockdown. We all need to work together to improve the town.

"I am ever hopeful that we can get past this. Council grants and the furlough scheme have helped but we need to get people back."

North Somerset Council has been offering support for local businesses in their reopening efforts throughout each national lockdown.

For more information on how to access this support, log onto the council's website at www.innorthsomerset.co.uk/covid-19-support

Bookings are being taken by Clip 'N Climb on its website, www.weston.clipnclimb.co.uk