McDonald's hopes to open restaurant at business park near M5

McDonald's has confirmed it plans to open a new restaurant close to Highbridge. - Credit: Mike Mozart on Flickr

Fastfood favourite McDonald's has confirmed plans to open a restaurant at a business park near Highbridge.

The company says 120 jobs could be created should plans go ahead to add a diner to Oak Tree Business Park, a new site on the A38 Bristol Road, around half a mile from junction 22 of the M5.

There are five existing 'golden arches' across North Somerset and Weston, with the nearest located at Sedgemoor Services on the M5.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "McDonald’s is pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge.

“The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald’s restaurant creating around 120 jobs.”

Weston's Regent St McDonald's. - Credit: Google

Construction started on the 14.6-acre Oak Tree Business Park site in March 2020.

No scheduled opening date has been given for a McDonald's in the retail park.