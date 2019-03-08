Bristol Airport objects to rival park and ride

An artist's impression of what Bristol Airport may look like in future. Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport has 'significant and fundamental concerns' about rival plans for a 3,000-space park and ride near junction 21 of the M5.

The transport hub wants to expand its own parking facilities as part of its bid to boost passenger numbers to 12 million by 2026.

But Mead Realisation says using a five-hectare field next to the Weston M5 junction would avoid encroaching onto the green belt and a 'traffic headache' on inadequate rural roads.

Bristol Airport claimed the proposals would seriously impact its own ability to promote sustainable transport options and lead to the increased use of unauthorised off-site car parks.

It also said the 10-mile distance between its terminal and the park and ride was 'a key constraint that would affect passenger convenience'.

Mead Realisations is proposing to change the use of five hectares of agricultural land east of junction 21 and build access roads and a reception centre.

It says the park and ride would be open 24/7 and create 60 jobs.

The facility would be an alternative to the proposed extension of Bristol Airport's silver zone car park, but requires North Somerset Council's permission.

Objecting to the application, Bristol Airport Ltd said: "We have significant and fundamental concerns in terms of the application's compliance with the development plan and national aviation policy, its suitability, viability and deliverability and its environmental impact.

"Critically, if approved, the proposed park and ride facility would undermine Bristol Airport's existing and an emerging airport surface access strategy, seriously impact the ability of Bristol Airport Ltd to promote more sustainable transport choices for passengers and would lead to the increased use of unauthorised off-site car parks."

Bristol Airport flies to more than 120 destinations across 34 countries.

It handled 8.6 million passengers last year, making it the ninth busiest airport in the UK.

Forecasts indicate 20 million passengers will pass through Bristol Airport by the mid-2040s.

It is proposing to increase passenger numbers to 12 million per year, from 10 million, by expanding the terminal. It awaits the council's decision.