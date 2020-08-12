Mead Realisations submits plans for more than 90 homes in village

Two planning applications have been submitted on the same road in a village.

Mead Realisations has applied to build 75 homes on land at Lynchmead Farm and 16 homes on land at Oak Farm, both in Wick St Lawrence. Both sites are in Ebdon Road.

Only three supporting comments have been submitted on the council’s planning portal, with 118 objections to the Lynchmead Farm application and 95 for Oak Farm.

At Lynchmead Farm, the 4.99 hectare site comprises of four varying shape and sized fields, currently laid to pasture.

It is predicted the site could generate in the region of 37 vehicle movements during the peak hours.

Access will be provided to the south of the site onto Ebdon Road in two locations.

The development will include new pedestrian facilities connecting the two site accesses as well as a pedestrian crossing facility over Ebdon Road.

The applicant said: “The site is highly suitable for such development, as it is accessible by all modes of travel and its location presents a genuine choice of sustainable travel modes.

“There is excellent potential to encourage sustainable mobility habits in future residents from the outset.

“The site is located within walking and cycling distance of key services and facilities.”

For Oak Farm, the applicant said the concept ‘builds on the site’s inherent qualities, with specific attention to the surrounding agricultural farmsteads and rural character, creating a structured yet permeable form’.

Its design and access statement added: “The application can be developed on the site adding positively to Worle and the direct local area in a manner that is sensitive to existing character and context.

“The proposed development would provide a well-considered environment delivering a range of new dwellings enabling North Somerset Council to meet the local need, in the form of high-quality design, creating a positive and sensitive development on the fringe of the countryside, in keeping with the local landscape character.

“Overall, the proposed development represents a sensitive landscape-led approach to creating a new neighbourhood for the locality.

“It will provide much-needed homes in an attractive and sympathetic manner.”