Author 'proud' to have published first book
PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 May 2019
An author is 'proud' to have published her first book.
Lauren Gallagher, of Mead Vale, has self-published Rise Above, a romantic drama about Lily Rocke, who moves to a small town in America.
Forcing her to face not only her fears and anxieties, but also to trust her heart, Lily must Rise Above to overcome her emotions.
Lauren, who has dyslexia, said writing was 'nerve-wrecking' but she hopes to publish more books.
She said: "I love books and read all the time, so I thought 'why don't I give it a go?'
"I began writing in my spare time and my husband really pushed me on, having dyslexia is an extra hurdle I had to overcome.
"I did not tell any of my family I was writing and it was all nerve-wrecking but I am so pleased and proud to have published it, my aim is to write three more books in this series."
Rise Above is available to buy in Waterstones and on Amazon as a paperback or Kindle version.