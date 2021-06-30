Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area

Published: 7:00 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 9:23 AM June 30, 2021

An artist's impression of the houses at Nightingale Court. - Credit: Meadvale Management

Shops could be demolished in a shopping area near Worle to make way for more housing.

Meadvale Management has submitted outline planning permission to partially demolish and redevelop a site at Nightingale Court, in Mead Vale.

The proposal would create up to 34 homes and retail unit accommodation, with access to be determined and appearance, landscaping, scale and layout reserved for subsequent approval.

Nightingale Court is home to the Hong Kong Chef restaurant, Just Cuts hair salon, a post office, Premier convenience shop, Mead Vale Bikes shop, Weston Cars service, My Little Toy Shop and K's Beds and Upholstery and the Nightjar pub.

The development would retain 461sq.m of retail area on the site, which is near the entrance to Worle Community School Academy, Mead Vale Community Hall and the Nightjar. The pub's right of access through the site would be retained.

Meadvale said in its design and access statement: "The proposals seek to utilise the site in a more efficient manner by demolishing a number of existing retail units and reducing the size of the associated parking area to provide much-needed residential accommodation.

"It is recognised that the shopping centre acts as a neighbourhood hub for local residents. Therefore, the proposals seek to retain a number of retail units to ensure local residents have access to a convenience store and food outlets.

"The reduction in retail premises will ensure the provision is more reflective of current demand and will address changes in shopping habits."

All accommodation will be two-storey and will comprise of 12 two-bed houses, 12 three-bed houses, three one-bed maisonettes and three two-bed maisonettes — as well as retaining an existing one-bed maisonette and two three-bed maisonettes.

More than 60 comments objecting to the plans were submitted when the Mercury went to press, with only two penned in support.

North Somerset Council has requested 30 per cent on-site affordable housing with no public subsidy.

It also wants a tenure split of 77 per cent social rent and 23 per cent shared ownership.