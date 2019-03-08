Cancer support group to host coffee morning for Macmillan

A coffee morning will take place at The Nightjar. Picture: Google Archant

Tea, coffee and cake will be served up in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support this week.

The FUCHSIA Group will host a coffee morning on Thursday at The Nightjar, in Nightingale Close, from 10.30am-12.30pm.

FUCHSIA is a self-help group for people who have experienced cancer at close hand, whether as a patient, relative or carer of a cancer patient.

It provides an opportunity to share experiences, thoughts and fears in a supportive, non-judgemental atmosphere over a cup of coffee and a piece of cake.

Julie Crowther, who is helping to organise the event as has been involved with the group since its creation, said: "Everyone at FUCHSIA is excited to put on this coffee morning and support the amazing work that Macmillan do all year around"

"FUCHSIA usually meet every week from 10am to noon at The Nightjar and we're always ready to welcome new members into our wonderful group.

"We'd like to thank Di Bradley at The Nightjar for allowing us to host this fundraising event inside her pub and for her continued support."