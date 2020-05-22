Where to seek medical advice over the bank holiday weekend

The Minor Injuries Unit in Clevedon will be open during the bank holiday. Supplied

People are urged to seek medical help if they need to over the bank holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GP surgeries and some pharmacies are closed, but patients can still visit the Minor Injuries Unit in Clevedon where they can treat sprains, strains, minor burns and broken bones.

Some pharmacies will be open and can dispense medicine on prescription, help people manage long-term conditions such as diabetes and asthma and give advise on medication and staying healhty.

Dr Jonathan Hayes, local GP and clinical chair of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Although we are urging people to stay alert and continue to maintain social distancing over the bank holiday weekend, we also want to remind people not to ignore symptoms or injuries.

“Our health and care services are still available to provide support when you need it.”

Anyone who is unsure where to get help, is asked to contact NHS111 for advice.

This service helps people to get treatment more quickly and ensure A&E departments can focus on patients with the most serious and life-threatening conditions.

Information and advice about healthcare services on Monday can be found below:

GP Practices

The Out of Hours GP service is available during evenings, weekends and over bank holidays, and can be arranged through the NHS111 service. Please contact NHS 111 at any time using 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

Urgent care services

The Minor Injuries Units in Clevedon and Yate, and Urgent Treatment Centre in South Bristol will be open throughout the long weekend offering fast, walk-in treatment for minor injuries such as cuts, sprains and broken bones. Units are available from 8am to 8pm on each day. For further information, see the Sirona care & health website at www.sirona-cic.org.uk

Pharmacies

Full pharmacy opening hours for the Bank Holiday will be available on the NHS website or the find a pharmacy tool.

Dental Services

If you think you need urgent dental treatment, call your dental practice. If you cannot contact your dentist, or you do not have one, use the NHS 111 online service at 111.nhs.uk. If a clinical appointment is necessary, this will be arranged at an urgent dental care centre.

NHS111

NHS111 is available 24 hours a day at 111.nhs.uk

Government coronavirus advice

If you, or someone you live with, has coronavirus symptoms such as a high temperature, new continuous cough or a lost or changed sense of smell or taste, the Government advice is to stay at home.

If your symptoms worsen or you feel that you cannot manage at home, log on to the NHS111 online coronavirus service 111.nhs.uk/covid-19/ for further support.