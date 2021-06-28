Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish
- Credit: ITV Love Island: SR7: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
Tonight (Monday) finally sees the return of popular ITV show Love Island 2021, featuring Weston’s Jake Cornish in the line-up this year.
The 24-year-old water engineer is one of 11 islanders heading into the villa who are hoping to find love on the show, which starts at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV hub.
The official Love Island Twitter and Instagram accounts released a video introducing each of the contestants last week, where Jake describes himself as a ‘good-time guy’ and ‘always up for a laugh’.
He says all he asks for is someone with ‘blonde hair, blue eyes and little feet' because he has a ‘massive foot fetish’.
He added that he has ‘a lot of love' to give and has ‘a lot of respect and loyalty' for who he’s with.
For more information, visit the official Love Island Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.
