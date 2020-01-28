Primary school girl takes on radio presenting role in Weston

The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio. Archant

Could this Weston primary school pupil be the youngest radio presenter in the South West?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio. The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio.

Teyla Hopkins, aged six, presents a show on WaveWSM every week called Sunday Funday with her co-presenter and father Gary Hopkins.

The year one pupil, who has been working on the community radio show since August last year, helps pick the music that will be played during the show and she has an active role interviewing guests who come on the show too.

She said: "I like being a radio presenter because it gives me a chance to spend time with my dad, play and listen to some really good music that I can choose and meeting different people when they come in the studio."

The pair, who started the show in August 2019, have welcomed guests from the Weston area and have even been visited by singer Nicki French.

The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio. The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio.

They also use The Mercury, to find events taking place in the area which may interest their listeners.

Her proud father said each week her friends send in messages which are read out during the show.

Gary said: "She introduces herself on air and she sometimes speaks about what she's done at school during the week or activities she's been doing.

"Teyla also asks questions to the guests so we have a show where you can hear things from a six-year-old's perspective.

The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio. The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio.

"She gets quite scared. It's like radio people are often not confident speakers but because there's no one there she has the confidence to speak and to say what she wants.

"I'd like to think being on the show has helped her with her confidence when she meets people she's quite shy but she is happy to speak to them, she enjoys it.

"It is a funny show I do with my daughter to get the community involved.

"If she carries on with radio when she's older than that would be great.

The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio. The youngest radio presenter in Weston Teyla Hopkins with her father Gary at Wave Community Radio.

"Hopefully she will follow into my footsteps working in radio and radio presenting.

"We have lots of plans and lots of people we can approach in Weston for the show and that's what we're looking forward to driving our relationship with the outside world."

To listen to WaveWSM, visit www.wavewsm.co.uk