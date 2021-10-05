Memorial service to mark Double Hills anniversary

Published: 3:19 PM October 5, 2021

An annual memorial took place to mark the 77th anniversary of the loss of 23 personnel.

A memorial service was held at Milton Cemetary. - Credit: Joe Aucott

On September 26, the annual Double Hills memorial service took place at the cross of sacrifice and at the war graves section in Milton Cemetery.

It marked 77 years from when Glider RJ113, en-route from Keevil to Arnhem, crashed in Double Hills field in Paulton, Somerset, where 21 men of 9th Field Company Airborne Royal Engineers and two pilots of the Glider Pilot Regiment, were the first casualties of Operation Market Garden, a plan to land an Allied Airborne force behind German lines and bring World War II to a close. They are all buried in the war graves section of Milton Cemetery.

Wreaths were laid by Lt Colonel Barry Angus of Army Air Corps, Mike Allison from Bristol Royal Engineers Association, Robert MacDonald, chairman of Somerset Royal British Legion (RBL), Rob Bywaters of Weston RBL, Peter Yeates of Double Hills Arnhem Commemoration, Bob Backwell from Clevedon RBL, Ian Parry of Backwell and Flax Bourton RBL and Judith Canter on behalf of Valerie Austin – daughter of Sapper John Ferneyhough, an RJ113 casualty.

Cadets of the Worle Detachment ACF placed poppy crosses on each grave. Pam Kirby sounded the last post and reveille.

The Mayor of Weston, Cllr James Clayton, attended the service which was led by The Reverend Ian Girling, the Weston Branch RBL Chaplain.

