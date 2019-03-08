Advanced search

Weston hospital café to support people with dementia

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 November 2019

Lillian's Memory Cafe will offer support to people living with demetia.

Lillian's Memory Cafe will offer support to people living with demetia.

Archant

A memory café has opened up at Weston General Hospital to support people with dementia.

Lillian's Memory Café has been launched by the dementia and geriatric emergency medicine service (GEMS) teams at Weston Area Health Trust.

Representatives from the Alzheimer's Society will be at the café, alongside volunteers, who have been specially trained as dementia friends.

More: Weston hospital's frailty service scoops award.

Visitors will be encouraged to reminisce about their loves, make connections with new friends and express themselves.

Emma-Louise Woods, from GEMS said: "People with dementia and their carers can feel very lonely and isolated.

"We're a small friendly group ready to help and support with whatever it is people need - whether that's practical advice or a cup of tea and a friendly chat."

The café runs on the first Tuesday of the month from 10am to noon in Rafters Restaurant on the ground floor.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Picture Past: foreign loans, carnival collections, and a missing dog

J. Anderson (Bournville) beat P. Strong (Yeovil) at Bournville Amateur Boxing Club's first inter-club promotion at Weston Rugby Club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

In Pictures: Weston Carnival 2019

Weston Carnival, Globe CC Steampunk Revolution. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man dies in flat fire

Crews from Burnham-on-Sea, Bridgwater, and Taunton tackled the fire for almost four hours. Picture: Burnham Fire and Rescue

Council struggles to cope with ‘skyrocketing’ demand for special needs plans

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset Council tells horse riders to remove speeding signs

Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists