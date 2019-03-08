Weston hospital café to support people with dementia

A memory café has opened up at Weston General Hospital to support people with dementia.

Lillian's Memory Café has been launched by the dementia and geriatric emergency medicine service (GEMS) teams at Weston Area Health Trust.

Representatives from the Alzheimer's Society will be at the café, alongside volunteers, who have been specially trained as dementia friends.

Visitors will be encouraged to reminisce about their loves, make connections with new friends and express themselves.

Emma-Louise Woods, from GEMS said: "People with dementia and their carers can feel very lonely and isolated.

"We're a small friendly group ready to help and support with whatever it is people need - whether that's practical advice or a cup of tea and a friendly chat."

The café runs on the first Tuesday of the month from 10am to noon in Rafters Restaurant on the ground floor.