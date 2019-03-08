Weston family raises thousands in Jake's memory

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a childhood bereavement charity.

Westonian Sarah McCormack organised a fundraising event at Hornets Rugby Club in memory of her nephew, Jake, on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The event, which sold 200 tickets, included a three-course meal, live music and an auction helped raise £6,080 for Winston's Wish, which helps children and young people re-adjust to life after death of a parent or sibling.

She said: "We wanted to do something as a family to mark the occasion and could not think of anything better than to raise money for Winston's Wish."

Jodie Pilkington, from the Winston's Wish fundraising team, said: "We are overwhelmed by the success of the inaugural Jake's Wish event and are indebted to Sarah, her family and friends for the effort they have put in to arranging this fantastic fundraiser."

It is hoped Jake's Wish will become an annual event.