Men and woman arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cocaine

PUBLISHED: 12:28 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 12 June 2020

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cocaine.

Officers from Operation Remedy arrested three people and seized suspected class A drugs and a significant quantity of cash from an address in Tanning Drive in Highbridge.

Avon and Somerset police executed a warrant at 6.22am this morning (Friday) following intelligence about drug supply in the area.

A 19-year-old and 17-year-old man, as well as a 17-year-old woman, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing the drugs with intent to supply, which is believed to be cocaine.

All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Most Read

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider

Thatchers will offer free cider to pubs and bars across the UK.

Weston house fire was ‘accidental’

House fire at Drove Road Picture: Nick Page Hayman

PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston’s shops ready to open again following easing of lockdown

Meadow Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

