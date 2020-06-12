Men and woman arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cocaine

Archant

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply cocaine.

Officers from Operation Remedy arrested three people and seized suspected class A drugs and a significant quantity of cash from an address in Tanning Drive in Highbridge.

Avon and Somerset police executed a warrant at 6.22am this morning (Friday) following intelligence about drug supply in the area.

A 19-year-old and 17-year-old man, as well as a 17-year-old woman, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing the drugs with intent to supply, which is believed to be cocaine.

All three remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.